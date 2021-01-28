A healthcare worker takes a swab from a driver at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing facility, in Vancouver, on Monday, December 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A healthcare worker takes a swab from a driver at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing facility, in Vancouver, on Monday, December 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

1 death, 70 more cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

The single additional death is not tied to any active outbreaks in the region

Interior Health is reporting one more death and 70 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday (Jan. 28).

This brings the number of deaths in the region to 69 and 6,080 cases since the pandemic began. A total of 1,029 cases remain active. Forty-eight people are in hospital with the virus, 17 of whom are in intensive care.

The single additional death is not tied to any active outbreaks in the region.

“On behalf of everyone at Interior Health during this solemn one-year milestone, we send our condolences to the loved ones and caregivers of the person who lost their life, and to everyone who has lost someone during this pandemic,” said Susan Brown, president and CEO of Interior Health. “This has been a challenging year and we will not forget the sacrifice and struggle so many people have been through in the fight against COVID-19. Let us honour them by maintaining our focus and efforts to bend the curve and stop the spread of the virus.”

READ MORE: B.C. announces 546 new COVID-19 cases, 12 additional deaths

The health authority offered the following update on outbreaks in the region:

  • Royal Inland Hospital has 71 cases: 25 patients and 46 staff, with one death connected to this outbreak.
  • Cariboo Memorial Hospital has 14 staff cases.
  • Brocklehurst Gemstone long-term care in Kamloops has 23 cases: 16 residents and seven staff, with two deaths connected to this outbreak.
  • Sunnybank long-term care in Oliver has 37 cases: 27 residents and 10 staff, with five deaths connected to this outbreak.
  • Creekside Landing long-term care in Vernon has 39 cases: 25 residents and 14 staff, with one death connected to this outbreak.
  • Noric House long-term care in Vernon has 64 cases: 37 residents and 27 staff, with eight deaths connected to this outbreak.
  • Heritage Square long-term care in Vernon has 68 cases: 47 residents and 21 staff, with eight deaths connected to this outbreak.
  • Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna has 46 cases: 41 residents and five staff, with three deaths connected to this outbreak.

