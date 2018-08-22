(Canadian Press)

Sask. teacher shot in face won’t get more compensation

The substitute teacher from La Loche is not entitled to compensation payments for pain and suffering: ombudsman

Saskatchewan’s ombudsman says a teacher who was shot in the face at a school in La Loche in 2016 is not entitled to compensation payments for pain and suffering.

Charlene Klyne, a substitute teacher, lost all vision in her left eye and can only see dark shadows in her right eye.

She has numerous pellets lodged in different spots from her jaw to her chest that can’t be removed by surgery.

RELATED: Saskatchewan school shooter gets life in prison

RELATED: School shooter to be sentenced as an adult

Last year, she complained that workers’ compensation payments hadn’t been enough to cover her bills.

The provincial government asked ombudsman Mary McFadyen to review Klyne’s case.

McFadyen says Klyne has received all the support she is entitled to under government and workers’ compensation rules.

“Through no fault of her own, Ms. Klyne was badly injured at work in a horrific event. We looked at the government agencies within our jurisdiction and found they provided her the supports that were within their authority to provide,” McFadyen said in a release Wednesday.

“Those benefits did not include compensation for pain and suffering.”

McFadyen says she is not making a recommendation to the government and declined to make her report public.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Former Trump aide Paul Manafort found guilty of eight charges
Next story
Montreal gets $1.2B federal loan for electric rail

Just Posted

Oyama campground could become residential development

Lake Country council forwarded a development proposal for Owl’s Nest Campground to a public hearing

Drag queen jumped during Kelowna’s pride weekend

“There was a bit of a gasp in the crowd, and we just carried on with the day.”

Lake Country art exhibit focuses on protest

The new exhibition Sign of the Times: the Art of Protest will be at the Lake Country Art Gallery

Vernon killer denied absolute discharge by B.C. Court of Appeal

Kenneth Scott Barter remains “significant threat to public”: decision

Kelowna’s air quality to deteriorate again

That clearing trend, however, isn’t expected to last.

VIDEO: Hawaii residents prepare for Hurricane Lane

Storm had weakened to Category 4, but winds can still cause catastrophic damage

B.C. team’s Little League World Series run is over after loss to Puerto Rico

Playing as Team Canada, plucky Surrey squad will return home with fond memories of Williamsport trip

B.C. hiker survives fall from cliff

SAR helicopter team finds woman clinging to small ledge 300-feet down

Montreal gets $1.2B federal loan for electric rail

Money comes from financing agency created last year as an infrastructure bank for major projects

B.C. wildfire smoke hazard temporary, most don’t need masks

Provincial Health Officer says staying indoors best strategy

Sask. teacher shot in face won’t get more compensation

The substitute teacher from La Loche is not entitled to compensation payments for pain and suffering: ombudsman

Pipeline protesters rally outside Trudeau cabinet meeting on Vancouver Island

Protesters gather in Nanaimo to speak against prime minister and Trans Mountain pipeline

Fire activity expected to increase on blaze near Olalla

Afternoon winds may prove challenging for crews working on the Old Tom Creek fire

Expect to see more smoke and fire on Snowy Mountain

The BC Wildfire Service will be conducting small scale hand ignitions on the blaze

Most Read

  • Montreal gets $1.2B federal loan for electric rail

    Money comes from financing agency created last year as an infrastructure bank for major projects

  • Sask. teacher shot in face won’t get more compensation

    The substitute teacher from La Loche is not entitled to compensation payments for pain and suffering: ombudsman