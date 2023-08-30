A state of emergency in the Northwest Territories has been extended until Sept. 11. The road is closed north to Yellowknife from Fort Providence, N.W.T., Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

A state of emergency in the Northwest Territories has been extended until Sept. 11. The road is closed north to Yellowknife from Fort Providence, N.W.T., Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Northwest Territories extend State of Emergency another 2 weeks

Premier Caroline Cochrane is scheduled to tour an evacuation centre in Edmonton today

A state of emergency in the Northwest Territories has been extended until Sept. 11.

The territorial government declared it on Aug. 15 as wildfires threatened several communities, including the capital, Yellowknife.

The move was meant to allow the government to marshal the resources it needed to protect the health and safety of residents during an unprecedented wildfire season.

Nearly 70 per cent of the territory’s population — including some 20,000 Yellowknifers — are seeking refuge in Alberta and beyond until the danger has subsided.

Officials said earlier this week that the fire burning outside Yellowknife was being held, but it was still not safe to return.

N.W.T. Premier Caroline Cochrane is scheduled to tour an evacuation centre in Edmonton today alongside federal ministers Randy Boissonnault and Dan Vandal, as well as Mayor Amarjeet Sohi.

READ ALSO: Northwest Territories wildfires extinguish planned October election

READ ALSO: Yellowknife wildfire held, plans underway for evacuation lift

Wildfires

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Residential school radar finds 93 Saskatchewan ‘areas of interest’
Next story
LGBTQ+ Canadians warned about US travel discrimination

Just Posted

Kelowna RCMP is looking to reunite this piece of dental equipment to its rightful owner(s). (Photo/Kelowna RCMP)
Kelowna RCMP drilling for details to find owner of specialized dental equipment

More than 40 additional fire fighters joined crews at the McDougall Creek wildfire as a precaution Tuesday evening as increased fire activity was occurring due to heavy winds. (BC Wildfire Services)
‘A large amount of wildfire remains’: West Kelowna blaze remains far from over after rainy night

A four vehicle crash happened at Gordon Drive and Clement Avenue just before 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. (Brittany Webster/Capital News) A four vehicle crash happened at Gordon Drive and Clement Avenue just before 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. (Brittany Webster/Capital News) A four vehicle crash happened at Gordon Drive and Clement Avenue just before 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)
4 vehicle fender-bender crash at Gordon and Clement in Kelowna

Devastating from a burn home caused by the Walroy Lake wildfire in Kelowna. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)
Kelowna wildfire remains held, evacuation alerts remain in effect