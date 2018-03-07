Environment Minister Catherine McKenna to push ‘plastics charter’ at G7

‘Zero-plastic’ idea to be pushed by Canadian minister

Federal Environment Minister Catherine McKenna says Canada will try to persuade its fellow G7 countries to adopt goals for plastics recycling and waste reduction.

The target would be part of what she calls a zero-plastics waste charter.

McKenna says that would mean all plastic packaging would be either reuseable, recyclable or compostable.

READ MORE: Victoria first B.C. municipality to adopt plastic bag ban

She says there’s significant momentum among governments and multinational companies to take action on plastic waste.

McKenna, who was speaking from Mexico at the World Ocean Summit, points to the European Union’s target to recycle at least half of all plastics by 2030 as the type of goal she’d like to see.

Canada is president of the G7 this year.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Alleged Toronto serial killer previously questioned, released by police
Next story
Requirement to say ‘Easter Bunny is real’ violated couple’s charter rights: court

Just Posted

Minster says Highway 97 study is on hold

Claire Trevena says Kelowna asked government to halt study which includes second lake-crossing work

Kelowna science fair switches gears

Central Okanagan students are tackling real-world challenges Saturday at the Inquiry Expo

Online campaign encourages end of r-word

Motionball’s #NOGOODWAY aims to end the use of the r-word

Drone flying near Kelowna airport prompts police warning

RCMP are warning of the dangers of drones operating near airports

Outcry over Gable Beach causes council’s rejection of bylaw

Lake Country council rejected a road closure bylaw Tuesday after hearing the public’s opinion

Spirits shine at Prohibition Party

PHOTOS: Okanagan Spirits’ 2nd annual event draws a crowd of 1920s clad flappers and gangsters

Kelowna actress sues producers over facial injury

Actress Taylor Hickson claims her face was badly cut while filming a horror movie in Winnipeg

Carole James hints at changes to B.C. empty home tax

Out-of-province vacation homeowners aren’t speculators, some B.C. residents are

B.C. women are financially stretched, alarmingly stressed: survey

Governments, employers and financial institutions urged to resolve the financial health gender gap

Canadian sailor testifies superior sexually assaulted him

A sailor from Halifax told a military court he was raped while aboard a navy destroyer

Rejected rainbow crosswalk sparks community support in Merritt

Merritt comes together following the rejection of a proposed rainbow crosswalk near a school

Warm weather on its way

Despite warming trend a record breaking amount of snow is on the ground in Salmon Arm

VIDEOS: Companion kittens needed for terminally ill grandpa cat

A Lower Mainland feline rescue group wants to immerse Mason in kitten love during his last weeks.

Rally planned during Sagmoen inquiry

Curtis Sagmoen back in court Thursday, via video, in Vernon

Most Read