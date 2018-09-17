Two-candidate races in both Central Okanagan regional district electoral areas

There will be election races in the two regional district electoral areas of the Central Okanagan this year.

With the nomination deadline passing Friday for candidates running in Central Okanagan East and Central Okanagan West, one areas will definitely see a new regional director elected as the incumbent is not running, and the other will see the incumbent challenged.

According to the regional district of Central Okanagan, Mark Bartyik and Jason Melhoff will face off for the directorship in Central Okanagan East.

The incumbent director, Patty Hanson, is not seeking re-election, despite telling the media late last week she intended to run. Hanson currently on sick leave from the board and has not attended any regional board meetings since Oct. 2017.

In Central Okanagan West incumbent Wayne Carson will be challenged by John Michael Cole.

The official list of candidates will be determined at 4 p.m. Sept. 21, as candidates who filed papers prior to Friday’s have until then to withdraw if they choose.

While general voting will take place Oct. 20, advance polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 10 and 16 for voters in Central Okanagan East at the Ellison Community Hall (4411 Old Vernon Road) and Joe Rich Community Hall (11481 Highway 33 east), and for Central Okanagan West voters at the Killiney Beach Community Hall and in the first floor board room of the Westbank First Nation office, 301-515 Highway 97 south.

“Voters in two electoral areas should determine well before they head to the polls, where they can vote. It’s also important to note that qualified electors living on Westbank First Nation Reserves No. 9 and No. 10 are eligible to vote for the Central Okanagan West electoral area director and the zone 2 (Peachland /Central Okanagan West electoral area /Westbank First Nation Reserves No.9 and No.10)school trustee elections,” said spokesman Bruce Smith.

The candidates running in that race for board of education trustee are incumbent Moyra Baxter and challengers Marjorie Brims, Jennifer Carlson and Mark Steppell.

Voters in Central Okanagan East can also vote for board of education trustee in zone 1 (Lake Country/Central Okanagan East electoral area). The two candidates running there are incumbent Deb Butler and challenger Amy Geistlinger.

For information about who can vote, where to vote and when to vote, go to the Elections Information link on the regional district website, regionaldistrict.com/elections.

Voters may choose to vote this year in the regional district by mail-in ballot. The same voting qualifications apply and the application form must be completed and submitted to the RDCO chief election officer as soon as possible in order to allow enough time to receive and return completed mail ballot package.

Mail ballots must be received before the close of voting at 8 p.m. Oct. 20. Any ballots received after that time will not be eligible and will not be included in the voting results.

