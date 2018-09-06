Learn more about Lake Country councillor candidate Todd McKenzie

Todd McKenzie chose Oyama moving from Kelowna 11 years ago.

He studied business at Caribou College and proceeded to develop his technical skills in the industrial environment. Passionate about family life being the best it can be, the move to Oyama was a natural fit for his wife Tena and their two kids.

READ MORE: Lake Country council candidates file nomination packages

In his free time, he enjoyed coaching youth soccer, hockey and baseball. He is currently in his eighth year as a member of the local Minor Hockey board and believes volunteering is essenti0l to providing great experiences for our youth in school and sports. Currently also on the ORL board, Lake Country Senior Housing Society, Agriculture Advisory Committee and local Parks and Recreation board. He has enjoyed his first year on council and would like to continue the progress he has been a part of.

He loves spending time outdoors whether it be fishing on local lakes, biking on our rail trail, hiking the mountains or walking on trails.

edit@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.