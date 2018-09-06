Learn more about Lake Country councillor candidate Todd McKenzie

Todd McKenzie has submitted his candidate nomination form to the District of Lake Country

Todd McKenzie chose Oyama moving from Kelowna 11 years ago.

He studied business at Caribou College and proceeded to develop his technical skills in the industrial environment. Passionate about family life being the best it can be, the move to Oyama was a natural fit for his wife Tena and their two kids.

READ MORE: Lake Country council candidates file nomination packages

In his free time, he enjoyed coaching youth soccer, hockey and baseball. He is currently in his eighth year as a member of the local Minor Hockey board and believes volunteering is essenti0l to providing great experiences for our youth in school and sports. Currently also on the ORL board, Lake Country Senior Housing Society, Agriculture Advisory Committee and local Parks and Recreation board. He has enjoyed his first year on council and would like to continue the progress he has been a part of.

He loves spending time outdoors whether it be fishing on local lakes, biking on our rail trail, hiking the mountains or walking on trails.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Nomination period kicks off for B.C.’s 2018 municipal elections
Next story
Learn more about Lake Country school candidate trustee Deb Butler

Just Posted

Learn more about Lake Country councillor candidate Todd McKenzie

Todd McKenzie has submitted his candidate nomination form to the District of Lake Country

Learn more about Lake Country school candidate trustee Deb Butler

Butler has dropped off her nomination package

Lake Country council candidates file nomination packages

Nomination packages have begun to trickle in

West Kelowna Warriors owner reinstates fired head coach

Kim Dobranski says he made a mistake firing Geoff Grimwood; BCHL says it ‘suggested’ reinstatement

Terry Fox’s younger brother to speak in Kelowna, Lake Country run returns

Terry Fox runs are scheduled for around the Central Okanagan

VIDEO: Mountain goat stuck for hours under B.C. bridge returned to wild

Conservation officers were able to tranquilize and free the goat

Police investigate shooting in Ontario, four reportedly wounded

There are reports that several people were shot in St. Catharines

Canada, allies express ‘full confidence’ Russian officials approved poisoning

British Prime Minister Theresa May described the suspects as Russian military intelligence officers

Lillooet mayor asks for rail service to return to Vancouver-Prince George route

Trains along the route were discontinued by the B.C. government in 2002

Burt Reynolds dead at 82

Reports indicate the actor died of a heart attack in Florida

Update: Tense police situation ends in Kelowna

Shots were fired and police swarmed the area …

B.C. spill response plans in limbo after Trans Mountain decision

Nearly $150 million in new bases, personnel and ships are on hold

Health minister announces $72M in emergency funding for B.C.’s opioid crisis

Funds split between province, federal government in new Emergency Treatment Fund

New experience centre to showcase South Okanagan wines

Great Estates Wine Experience Centre will open at the Penticton Lakeside Resort

Most Read