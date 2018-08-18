Barry Gerding/Black Press

Lake Country public beach advocate turns sights to district council

Cara Reed will be running for the Carr’s Landing position on council this year

After tackling the issue around public beach access in Carr’s Landing, a resident is putting in her hat for Lake Country council.

Carr’s Landing resident Cara Reed announced Saturday she will be standing in the District of Lake Country’s local elections this fall to represent Carr’s Landing as a councillor, according to a news release.

Reed said she has picked up her nomination package from the district and her campaign manager will be former Carr’s Landing Coun. Penny Baughen.

“We are at a time of significant change in Lake Country with the new Official Community Plan and Parks and Recreation Master Plan and the community of Carr’s Landing needs active representation in that process,” she said in the release.

Reed and her husband, Shaun, moved to Canada in 2008 and live in Carr’s Landing. Reed has worked for a number of local businesses including as account director with marketing company Twin Creek Media, quality assurance manager at Jealous Fruits/Coral Beach Farms and, for the past six years, with Dr. Linda Kaplan at Tri Lake Animal Hospital where she is client care manager, the release said.

Reed’s experience from a diverse set of industries, including geographic information, oil and gas, and education have helped her in her community volunteerism and with advocacy for the Carr’s Landing area, the release said.

Cara has volunteered for the Lake Country community with St Edwards Parish Council, the Oceola Fish and Game Club Banquet and Lake Country Fire’s Safe program for Lake Country’s schools. In the past year, Cara took on the role of vice chair of the Carr’s Landing Community Recreation Association, set up a new website and Facebook for the Carr’s Landing community, and helped coordinate the recent Carr’s Landing Town Hall on waterfront access, the release said.


