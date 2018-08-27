Kelowna voters will be able to cast mail-in ballots in upcoming civic election

In addition to mail-in ballots,the city is also offering voter-assist services and curbside voting

Voters who are not able to make it to the polls for the Oct. 20 civic election in Kelowna will have another option for cast a ballot—mail.

Mail-in voting will be available to eligible voters who will be away from the city, or who have a disability, injury or health issue, which limits their ability got to a voting location Oct. 20 and the advance voting days, Oct. 10, 13, 17, 18 and 19.

“We want to ensure that everyone who is eligible, has access to vote,” said Karen Needham, chief election officer.

“In addition to offering more advance voting days and locations (this year), we also provide curbside voting at all locations and a voter-assist terminal at the Parkinson Recreation Centre.”

She said special voting will also be conducted at a number of Interior Health residential care facilities, and and at Kelowna General Hospital for patients who are unable to leave voting day.

The voter-assist terminal will be available at Parkinson Recreation Centre to provide an electronic option for voters with differing abilities to mark their ballots privately and independently.

Related: More people eyeing a run for Kelowna council

Each voting location will provide an option for an individual (or election official) to take an oath, and provide assistance to another voter, including as a translator for the registration process or for assistance to mark a ballot. Election officials will also conduct curbside voting for those unable to enter the voting place.

In order to receive a vote by mail package, residents must complete an application that is available online at kelowna.ca/election or in person at the Office of the City Clerk at City Hall. The voter is responsible for returning the ballot package, in person or by mail, to the chief election officer by 8 p.m. on Oct. 20.

Eligible voters need to be a resident of the City of Kelowna for 30 days or longer, be 18 years of age or older, a Canadian citizen and have lived in British Columbia for at least six months.

To stay informed on the upcoming Kelowna election, including information about resident/non-resident (property) elector eligibility and voting opportunities visit kelowna.ca/election. Sign up for e-update to have election news delivered to your inbox and join the conversation on social media with the hashtag #kelownavotes.

