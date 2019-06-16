Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Rose L. from West Vancouver

Black Press Media is a proud partner of the Miss BC pageants, with this year’s event taking place June 29 – July 1inFort Langley. As part of the People’s Choice Award, we are posting contestants’ biographies online forreaderstolearn more about the women and girls from their communities and to put in their vote.

Submitted by Rose L. from West Vancouver:

​I entered Miss Teen BC because I felt that there was a very distinct mold of what a “Pageant Queen” looked like. When hearing about a pageant contestant you would probably imagine a skinny girl with long flowing hair and a smile so big you could see it from Alberta, that is certainly not me. I am plus sized, outspoken, and I represent the LGBT+ community with my participation in the pageant. I am passionate about equality and tolerance in the world, specifically with Women’s and LGBT+ rights. More than anything, I’m so thankful I have the opportunity to talk about what I’m passionate about!

A quote I love is from popular transgender activist and influencer Miles McKenna. In regards to his journey with coming out, he said; “I would rather be hated for who I am than loved for who I’m not.

To vote for Rose, click here

