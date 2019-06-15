Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Reema K. of Surrey

Voting for the Miss BC People’s Choice awards ends June 26

Black Press Media is a proud partner of the Miss BC pageants, with this year’s event taking place June 29 – July 1 in Fort Langley. As part of the People’s Choice Award, we are posting contestants’ biographies online for readers to learn more about the women and girls from their communities and to put in their vote.

Submitted by Reema K. – Surrey

Mrs. BC is a great platform for women to bring out their best qualities and strengths, and be confident in themselves in front of a large audience.

I am a naturally shy person and I hope that through this program, I will be able to learn more life skills and overcome my weakness and to be able to give inspirations to women of all generations that if you set your dreams and goals, there will be no limitations to what we can achieve. My uniqueness is my genuineness.

I believe I have good values and a strong head on my shoulder, and I hope that my genuineness and beliefs can touch people and show that we can be who we truly are. I always like to surround myself with positive people and be able to impart my positive attitude to others as well.

A saying that really inspires me most is from one of my well wishers that I respect very much. “You can do it, you have the skills and knowledge. All you have to do is to take action and make the first move.” This really motivates me and makes me believe in myself because sometimes we are not able to see our real strengths that others can see.

To vote for Reema click here

To visit, Reema’s Cops for Cancer page click here

Previous story
Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Crystal M. of Abbotsford
Next story
Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Christina W. – Port Alberni

Just Posted

Grievance dismissed: Kelowna bus driver loses case after texting on job

An arbitator ruled that Tim Wesman’s phone usage was a “a reckless disregard for public safety”

UPDATE: Dog bitten by rattlesnake in West Kelowna “going to be OK”

The dog, Bella, is recovering after being bitten on a hike at Rose Valley Trails

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sun and heat continue Saturday

Environment Canada forecasts highs of 30 C throughout the Okanagan Saturday

Kelowna RCMP hope for Christmas miracle in June

The pair of wallets were found inside the mall sometime around the 2018 holiday season

Road closures in Kelowna for indigenous event

Leon Avenue from Pandosy Street to Ellis Street will be closed from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

VIDEO: Horseback riding helps North Okanagan residents with special needs

North Okanagan Therapeutic Riding Association needs more volunteers to continue offering sessions

You might not know these B.C. records are public

Hired a lawyer to file a civil claim? Those are published online

Teen stabbed after end-of-night limo dispute in downtown Vancouver

A young man, 19, is in serious condition following a dispute between two groups

Jury finds Kelowna man guilty of second-degree murder

A Kelowna jury found Steven Randy Pirko guilty of the second-degree murder

Revamped B.C. Lions set to battle veteran Winnipeg Blue Bombers

The Lions’ first test of the season will be a big one

No business case for Trans Mountain expansion, says former environment minister

Cabinet is expected to announce its decision on the expansion of the Alberta-to-B.C. pipeline by Tuesday

LETTER: British Columbia’s forest industry crisis being made worse

Andrew Wilkinson warns of regulatory overload by John Horgan’s NDP

Convicted B.C. child abductor Randall Hopley back in custody 6 months after release

Correctional Services Canada could not provide further details due to privacy concerns

Bears have killed 17 people in B.C. since 1986

Number of bear complaints and bears killed rose sharply during same period

Most Read