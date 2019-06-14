Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Mackenzie T. of Abbotsford

Voting for the Miss BC People’s Choice awards ends June 26

Black Press Media is a proud partner of the Miss BC pageants, with this year’s event taking place June 29 – July 1 in Fort Langley. As part of the People’s Choice Award, we are posting contestants’ biographies online for readers to learn more about the women and girls from their communities and to put in their vote.

Submitted by Mackenzie T. of Abbotsford:

Volunteering has always been a part of my life growing up and even now. Donating my time through volunteering has made me connect with the community, and has taught me so many life lessons, Such as: Developing a good work ethic, communication skills, and increased confidence.

I entered Miss BC because it was something that I’ve never thought about doing until my twin sister brought it to my attention. So, naturally as twins do… we applied together. I’ve always liked to try to new things especially with my sister or friends.

By joining Miss BC I hope to learn new skills and learn to be someone who motivates and inspires others. I want to be an example by showing others that you shouldn’t be afraid to try and learn new things. Something that makes me unique is my vast knowledge of plants. Does anybody know what Lilium Auratums are? They are Lillies!

A quote that inspires me is: “It’s easy to make a buck. It’s a lot tougher to make a difference.” – Tom Brokaw. This quote reminds me that it’s easy to go out and get a job and make money but it is much sweeter to encourage, motivate and help someone else. I’m excited to embark on this journey and to be a part of a program that emphasizes strength in all different types of women.

To vote for Mackenzie, click here

To visit Mackenizie’s Cops for Cancer page click here

Previous story
Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants:Ysabelle T. of North Vancouver

