Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Brianna M. of Surrey

Submitted by Brianna M. of Surrey:

I entered Miss BC as a new personal challenge and positive learning experience. To build new and healthy relationships with likeminded women. As well as the honor to achieve something and be a positive light to all the people in my life.

I want to show others that they can go after their dreams and accomplish everything they desire in life. I’m a single mother who is determined to create a life I love and can be proud of. While inspiring other women and mothers to do the same. I’ve been through a lot in the past few years and I want to be an example to others that it takes strength, grace and a positive outlook to make the best out of adversity.

My quote is, “Overcoming overwhelming odds creates greatness and beauty.” Overtime, I have come to the realization that strength comes from struggle. Just like coal needs pressure to become a diamond, undergoing certain difficulties leads to fortitude and elegance.

