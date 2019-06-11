Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Anastasia K. of North Vancouver

Voting for the Miss BC People’s Choice awards ends June 26

Anastasia K. from North Vancouver. Photo provided by Miss BC

Black Press Media is a proud partner of the Miss BC pageants, with this year’s event taking place June 29 – July 1 in Fort Langley. As part of the People’s Choice Award, we are posting contestants’ biographies online for readers to learn more about the women and girls from their communities and to put in their vote.

Submitted by Anastasia K. of North Vancouver:

As a child, I had freckles on my face and my classmates laughed at me and I did not have much confidence. My mother taught me to see my inner beauty, as well as others’, and I grew to have more confidence.

I would like to encourage other girls to develop self-confidence and respect each other despite our differences. By attending Miss BC, I would like to challenge myself and further my confidence. I am also going to enjoy this unique and different experience, have a lot of fun and meet new friends.

I have faced significant obstacles and challenges in my life which made me a stronger person. I have learned to dream big and make my dreams real through my passion and persistence, which is well known among friends and family. I strive for my dreams with simplicity and honesty. I love volunteering in the community and enjoy cooking.

The quote I love is “Yesterday is history, tomorrow is a mystery, today is a gift of God, which is why we call it the present.” This quote inspired me to appreciate the present moment, and try to shape my future through passion, perseverance, and hope.

