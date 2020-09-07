There is a new face at a this well-established local business

Lake Country vet clinic welcomes new veterinarian

Drs. Jessica Wales and Autumn Pulfer are now very excited welcome Dr. Jessica Treen as partner and co-owner of Panorama Veterinary Services.

Dr. Jessica Treen has joined Panorama Veterinary Services, forming a partnership of three local women thrilled to realize their dream of working together and growing their practice alongside our community.

In Lake Country, pet owners are fortunate to have the services of a family-run veterinary clinic to keep their animal companions safe and healthy.

Panorama Veterinary Services was established in the mid-1980s by Drs. Alex and Susan Wales. In 2010, they were joined by their daughter Dr. Jessica Wales.

Drs. Jessica Wales and Autumn Pulfer together purchased the small animal portion of the practice two years ago and are now very excited welcome Dr. Jessica Treen as partner and co-owner.

The partnership of these three home-grown veterinarians is a long time in the making – Drs. Treen and Pulfer are sisters and lifelong residents of Lake Country. Dr. Wales has been a close friend and classmate to Dr. Treen since kindergarten and the two even attended veterinary school together in Saskatchewan.

The clinic offers comprehensive medical and surgical veterinary services to Lake Country and surrounding areas. It includes services for companion animals such as wellness and preventative care, soft tissue and orthopaedic surgery, dentistry, a comprehensive in-house laboratory, radiography, ultrasound and acupuncture.

“We pride ourselves on being a locally owned and operated clinic that strives to serve our community with caring, compassionate and high-quality medicine. We like to get to know our clients and provide medical care to our patients throughout all stages of life,” says co-owner, Dr. Jessica Wales.

Panorama Veterinary Services is happy to accept new patients. For more information, contact Panorama Veterinary Services, located at #21 10051 Hwy 97N. Call 250-766-4310 or visit www.panoramavet.com today!

