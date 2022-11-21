Live local and save big with your #exploreKelowna Savings Pass.

Download your #exploreKelowna Local Savings Pass, and instantly access a curated collection of local attractions, retailers, restaurants and experiences, including at Ex Nihilo Vineyards, pictured here, all offering deals and discounts to redeem during your visit. Photo courtesy Tourism Kelowna

Living in the central Okanagan brings a unique opportunity: a setting boasting virtually endless outdoor adventures, paired with world-class attractions, shopping and dining, enjoyed amid a friendly, smaller-town vibe.

Here, our urban centres are filled with independent local retailers and purveyors passionate about the products they share with appreciative customers – key reasons Kelowna remains one of Western Canada’s most popular destinations for visitors, but also why locals are so proud to call this home.

To salute your favourite attractions, retailers and restaurants that make the Central Okanagan area unique – and likely find a few new favourites along the way – it’s time to #exploreKelowna!

Using an #exploreKelowna Local Savings Pass, designed just for Kelowna and Central Okanagan residents, you’ll not only be showing the love to local businesses, you’ll also enjoy some terrific savings, with the chance to win big.

And with more than 60 participating businesses, you have lots to explore. Included are art galleries and artisan shops, restaurants, cafés and cocktail bars, breweries, distilleries and wineries. Take a tour, visit a museum or get active – inside or out! You can even get away from it all with a pre-Christmas staycation, thanks to accommodation savings from local hotels and resorts.

With more than 60 businesses participating in #exploreKelowna, the Local Savings Pass offers a season full of savings just for Kelowna and Central Okanagan residents, including at Eldorado Resort. Photo courtesy Tourism Kelowna

Here’s how it works:

Get the pass – Download your mobile-exclusive passport at tourismkelowna.com/local-savings-pass and instantly access a curated collection of local attractions, retailers, restaurants and more, all offering deals and discounts to redeem during your visit. Browse your local businesses – Your passport will be delivered instantly to your phone via text and email and is ready to use immediately – there’s no app to download, but your pass can be saved to your phone’s home screen for easy one-tap access. Redeem, save and enjoy – When visiting participating businesses, simply present your phone to the attendant or staff member to redeem available discounts. (Note that businesses may require proof that you’re a resident of Kelowna or the Central Okanagan to redeem offers). Be rewarded – After redeeming a minimum of five offers per month, you’ll be entered to win some awesome prizes: In November, $500 worth of prizes for the whole family, including attraction passes, family-friendly restaurants and tours; in December, $500 worth of prizes that will make the holidays a breeze, including retail outlets, spas, wineries and more. In addition, all pass holders who’ve redeemed a minimum of five offers in a month will be entered into the grand prize draw worth $2,500 – all from your mobile phone!

Learn more today and start planning your local adventures at tourismkelowna.com/local-savings-pass – a great way to support your local businesses have some fun in the process!

