Dozens of job opportunities under one roof!

Education and Career Fair comes to Kelowna March 12

Okanagan job seekers get your resumes ready.

The next Education and Career Fair is coming to Kelowna March 12.

The career fair is meant to connect job seekers, career changers, students and lifelong learners with information and opportunities. Attendees can meet with exhibitors, learn about different organizations, what positions are available and how they can get involved.

Jennifer Wood, events coordinator for Black Press Media, noted the career fair will feature “more than 60 booths filled with representatives from post-secondary institutions such as Canada University West, Center For Arts & Technology, Focus College, Thompson Rivers University, Royal Roads, Okanagan College and more, businesses of all sizes including headliners like BC Corrections, Retirement Concepts, Rogers, RCMP and Fairmont Hot Springs Resorts. Also included are jobs in insurance, hospitality, transport, health, social services and aviation and many more.”

Exhibitors will be on hand representing the whole Okanagan.

“B.C.’s Labour Market Outlook anticipates more than 1,000,000 job openings over the next eight years,” Wood says. “Three-quarters of which will require some post-secondary education or training. With education and employers all together under one roof, prospective job-seekers will find the resources they need to make their career dreams a reality.”

She added that with those kind of numbers, “the Black Press career fairs are just as vital for employers — a place where they can focus on potential job seekers, see how many people are searching for employment in their field, and conduct on-the-spot interviews.”

The number and diversity of participating organizations truly speaks to the necessity of career fairs in today’s job market space, especially here in Southern BC.

“Black Press is happy to host an event that matches job seekers with employers,” Wood stated. “We are a job seekers paradise offering opportunities in every sector of today’s job market space, while catering to those in their search of their post secondary education options. We really bring together so much opportunity under one roof – when it comes time to seek employment or education, people can see so many options in one place. We also have a wide range of employers ready to hire, and they find it a valuable experience to meet potential employees who would be a great fit for their company. The career and education fair allows a job seeker to consider all options whether it be a post secondary education or perhaps just a job change. The possibilities are endless.”

The Black Press Media Extreme Education and Career Fair is free and open to the public — bring your resume and come on down to the Rutland Dome, 705 Dodd Road from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information about the event check us out on Facebook.

The next Education and Career Fair is coming to Kelowna on March 12 at the Rutland Dome.

