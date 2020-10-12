Clinical Trial with an Investigational Oral Treatment for Patients with Ulcerative Colitis

Medical Arts Health Research Group’s CEO, Donna Benson, is pleased to announce that their teams in Kelowna and West Vancouver have been selected as two of the five sites in Canada for a global clinical trial evaluating a new investigational oral therapy for patients with moderate-to-severe active Ulcerative Colitis.

According to Crohn’s and Colitis Canada, there are more than a quarter-million Canadians currently living with Crohn’s Disease and Ulcerative Colitis and by 2030, it is estimated that there will be at least 400,000 people that have been diagnosed with these inflammatory bowel diseases. Ulcerative Colitis (UC) is a chronic disease of the large intestine, in which the intestinal lining becomes inflamed and begins to develop sores and ulcers. This condition is typically the result of an overactive immune system.

The new investigational medication has first-in-class potential as an oral, GI-restricted alpha 4 beta7 (α4β7) specific peptide antagonist, which works to reduce inflammation of the large intestine by blocking immune cell trafficking. The α4β7 pathway is the same pathway that the commonly prescribed injectable drug Vedolizumab (Entivyo®) acts on, however unlike Entivyo®, the new medication is administered orally.

“We are pleased to be able to bring this opportunity to the patients of the Okanagan,” said Dr. Williams, the Principle Investigator on the study. As in most clinical trials, eligible participants will receive comprehensive study-related medical care, reimbursements, and study medication at no cost to the participant.

Patients that are currently experiencing signs and symptoms of moderate-to-severe UC and have had lack of response to or failed previous UC treatments may be eligible to participate in this trial. Eligible patients may benefit by taking part as they will receive extensive care and support from a specialized team of healthcare professionals who will monitor their health and condition throughout the duration of the trial.

To schedule an interview or to find out more information, patients and/or family member of patients with ulcerative colitis may call the Medical Arts Health Research Group at +1 (250) 763-1791 or visit www.healthresearch.ca

