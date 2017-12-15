Sid Wozny Head coach Mike Diemand demonstrates a drill to members of the U12 Development team.

TORL launches development program

Kelowna and West Kelowna ringette to develop players from U12 AA level

The Thompson Okanagan Ringette League has introduced a U12 AA development program for the 2017-18 season.

Led by Kelowna head coach Mike Diemand and West Kelowna assistant coach Mark Campbell, the goal of the program is to prepare future AA players for the highly competitive U14 AA game levels and beyond.

The development program involves players from both Kelowna and West Kelowna ringette.

“My vision is to have the players on this team become as skilled as possible. I want these girls to be great friends off the ice and fierce competitors on the ice,” said Diemand. “I believe that heart beats talent unless, talent has heart.

“So my goal is to have this development team bond with one another, enjoy showing their skill and play with passion.”

TORL president Sean Russell said the program should bode well for the future of young players in the region.

“The U12 Development program will give our young athletes the opportunity to try a higher level of competition within the scope of the long-term athlete development,” Russell said. “The athlete can expect to play against similar or higher skilled players, a faster paced game and the chance to play on regional or provincial teams.”

The development team will play a series of regular season games against a similarly skilled team from the North Okanagan and the Shuswap, culminating with a trip to the Pacific Ring AA tournament on the Coast in February.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna skaters secure spots for B.C. Games

Just Posted

Sagmoen neighbours recall alleged hammer attack

Woman was screaming outside Maple Ridge townhouse in 2013

Interior Health holding immunization clinic in Vernon Saturday

IH issues list of Okanagan meningococcal immunization clinics

Updated: Flair Air’s Kelowna-Vancouver flights take off

The route has been added to the Kelowna-based ultra-low cost airline’s service

Okanagan’s first Christmas was cold and bleak

Father Pandosy and his crew likely spent their first Christmas cold and hungry

Transportation partnership to be discussed at Lake Country council

A review of the Sustainable Transportation Partnership will be presented Tuesday

VIDEO: Average Canadian food bill to rise by $348 in 2018

Atlantic Canada and B.C. will see the most increases for consumers

One convicted, two cleared in 2014 deaths of men in B.C.’s Cariboo

Andrew Jongbloets convicted of manslaughter in deaths of Matthew Hennigar, 23 and Kalvin Andy, 22

Accused Shuswap drug smuggler to be extradited

Supreme Court of Canada upholds extradition order for accused Shuswap drug smuggler, Colin Martin

AHUS patient Shantee Anaquod is home for Christmas

Less than a month after receiving first dose of $750K drug, 23 year old healthy enough to go home

Firefighter dies, thousands more take on California blaze

This is second death linked to the Thomas fire, northwest of Los Angeles

Moose calves rescued in northern B.C. are ‘golden nuggets:’ researcher

Calves discovered near Prince George in late May. Mother had been killed by a car

Missing Alberta man could be headed to Victoria

Police in Alberta say Vernon “Allan” Pickard has not been heard from since late November

Cineplex charges extra at some Star Wars screenings

Fans are getting a surprise twist at the box office with extra $1 charges for assigned seating

Toddler sent to hospital following dog bite at Vancouver Island daycare

Malamute/husky cross involved in incident at 1200-block of Burnside Rd. West

Most Read