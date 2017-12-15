TORL launches development program

The Thompson Okanagan Ringette League has introduced a U12 AA development program for the 2017-18 season.

Led by Kelowna head coach Mike Diemand and West Kelowna assistant coach Mark Campbell, the goal of the program is to prepare future AA players for the highly competitive U14 AA game levels and beyond.

The development program involves players from both Kelowna and West Kelowna ringette.

“My vision is to have the players on this team become as skilled as possible. I want these girls to be great friends off the ice and fierce competitors on the ice,” said Diemand. “I believe that heart beats talent unless, talent has heart.

“So my goal is to have this development team bond with one another, enjoy showing their skill and play with passion.”

TORL president Sean Russell said the program should bode well for the future of young players in the region.

“The U12 Development program will give our young athletes the opportunity to try a higher level of competition within the scope of the long-term athlete development,” Russell said. “The athlete can expect to play against similar or higher skilled players, a faster paced game and the chance to play on regional or provincial teams.”

The development team will play a series of regular season games against a similarly skilled team from the North Okanagan and the Shuswap, culminating with a trip to the Pacific Ring AA tournament on the Coast in February.

