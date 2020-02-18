Canadian moguls skier Brayden Kuroda passed away unexpectedly Monday, according to Freestyle Canada. (Freestyle Canada - Facebook)

World Cup skier from Okanagan dies suddenly at 19

Kuroda, who made his World Cup debut earlier this year, passed away suddenly Monday night.

Canadian freestyle moguls team member and Penticton native Brayden Kuroda has died suddenly at the age of 19, according to a Freestyle Canada Facebook post share on Tuesday.

Kuroda, who made his World Cup debut this year, passed away suddenly on Monday night, said Freestyle Canada. The cause of his death was not disclosed.

“Our hearts are crushed with the immeasurable loss of this effervescent, bright, talented young man,” reads Freestyle Canada’s post.

The organization hailed Kuroda as an inspiration to the freestyle skiing community, with an infectious smile and incredible passion for the sport.

“He always found the time to give back, underscoring how important it was to him personally to be a good role model on and off the hill and to encourage young athletes to reach their goals.”

Kuroda made his World Cup debut on his 19th birthday three weeks ago when he finished 34th in Mont-Tremblant, Que.

A week later he finished 25th at the World Cup event in Calgary, the third best result among Canadian skiers.

“The hearts, thoughts and prayers of our entire community go out to Brayden’s team mates, friends and family – most particularly Ken and Berva Kuroda his ever-proud mother and father,” said Freestyle Canada.

READ MORE: Double gold on the slopes for Okanagan skier

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

skiing

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Alleged drunk driver has licence suspended following Kelowna bridge crash

Just Posted

‘The NDP of the ’90s is back’: Kelowna-Lake Country MLA voices concerns over 2020 budget

Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick said the new budget is “classic NDP tax-and-spend”

District of Lake Country looks to reduce proposed 2020 property tax hike

Updated financial plan suggests reducing tax increase by 0.3 per cent

Canadian Air Force joins Okanagan rescue of missing Kelowna snowmobiler

The teen had been missing since just after 6 p.m. on Monday

City of Kelowna signs UNHCR statement of solidarity with refugees

The #WithRefugees campaign invites cities working to promote inclusion and support refugees

Aquilini Group addresses heating complaints at SOPA Square in Kelowna

Some store owners have been without heat at development for up to a month

VIDEO: 7 things you need to know about the 2020 B.C. budget

Surplus of $227 million with big spending on infrastructure and capital projects

Trees Cannabis director fined $1.5M for selling marijuana

Fine follows provincial crackdown on popular dispensary

World Cup skier from Okanagan dies suddenly at 19

Kuroda, who made his World Cup debut earlier this year, passed away suddenly Monday night.

Coastal GasLink pipeline investor committed to closing deal despite protests

Developer TC Energy Corp. — formerly TransCanada Corp. — is to remain the operator of the $6.6-billion pipeline

New highway proposed between Alberta and B.C.

The route would connect Red Deer to Kamloops

What’s in a name? The story of Revelstoke’s Mt. Begbie

It’s likely the iconic peak had several Indigenous peoples’ names before settlers arrived

Budget 2020: B.C. Liberals blast ‘Netflix tax,’ lack of economic plan

ICBC rates still go up, except in election year, Shirley Bond says

Town of Osoyoos voices support for proposed casino

Osoyoos council voted to submit a letter of support for a proposed casino on OIB land

Two law enforcement trucks ‘deliberately’ set on fire in northern B.C., RCMP say

Police say they have video evidence of a person in the area of the truck fires

Most Read