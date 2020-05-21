Sicamous Fire Chief Brett Ogino, Regina Forry, Mayor Terry Rysz, Gordon Mackie from the Sicamous Museum and Tomoaki Fujimura gathered to plant a Akebono cherry tree in the Main Street Landing park on Wednesday, May 20. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)

Video: Cherry tree planted in Sicamous to honour interned Japanese Canadians

By next spring, the Akebono cherry tree will be in bloom.

Local dignitaries and volunteers on projects aimed at drawing attention to the history of interned Japanese Canadians planted a powerful symbol in Sicamous on May 20.

The Akebono cherry tree planted in the Main Street Landing Park will bloom in spectacular fashion next spring; it will also help grow conversation around the unfair treatment suffered by the Japanese housed in camps along what is now the Trans-Canada Highway corridor.

Read More: Owners of Waterway houseboats receive $5,000 each after court decision

Read More: Man rescued by helicopter after falling down 40-foot embankment in Kelowna


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Japanese CanadiansSicamous

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Okanagan’s Fintry Park gate house flooded

Just Posted

Palmer worked with apple breeding program in Summerland

Horticulturalist initiated the apple breeding and the clonal rootstock programs in 1920s

Central Okanagan Elizabeth Fry among recipients of phones for vulnerable women

The phones were donated by Telus for women facing violence during COVID-19

Day one of sit-down dining a success for Kelowna restaurants

Doc Willoughby’s, Kelly O’bryan’s are two of many restaurants to re-open for sit down dining on Tuesday

Kelowna RCMP locate two allegedly stolen dogs

Cala and Missy were reported stolen from a residence along the 500-block of Yates Road over the long weekend

Several murder trials facing delays in Kelowna courts during pandemic

The alteration of court procedures amid the pandemic has caused the delay of several high-profile cases in the region

City governments to get more power over patio approval in B.C.’s COVID-19 reopening plan

Eby noted liquor stores have seen a ‘dramatic increase’ in sales during the pandemic

Morning Start: Living near more trees can feel as good as a $10,000 raise

Your morning start for Thursday, May 21, 2020

Partial return to class for Central Okanagan students: COVID-19

School District 23 and the Board of Education have released a letter regarding returning to class

‘Germ-killing robots’ to fight COVID-19 at this B.C. hospital

Two robots will use ultraviolet light in intensive care and high acuity units at Royal Columbian Hospital

Fond memories of Vernon for departing Salvation Army officers

Lt. Stefan Reid, wife Tinisha and daughter Rachel have been assigned to Victoria suburb of Langford

Video: Cherry tree planted in Sicamous to honour interned Japanese Canadians

By next spring, the Akebono cherry tree will be in bloom.

COVID-19 pandemic highlights need for more public toilets, experts say

People are spending more time outside but have fewer businesses with washrooms available

Canadians want to play sports again but it may take time to feel comfortable: poll

One in four Canadians took part in an organized sport or group physical activity before COVID

Man rescued by helicopter after falling down 40-foot embankment in Kelowna

The man reportedly fell down a 40 foot embankment on Wednesday evening

Most Read