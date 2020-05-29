Vehicle brings down light post on Westside Road Thursday evening

Incident occurred at the intersection of Westside Rd. and Seena Rd. at 7:50 p.m.

Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred on Westside and Seena Rd. Thursday evening at approximately 7:50 p.m..

The vehicle had taken down a city light post that ended up in the middle of the intersection.

The fire department and RCMP arrived on scene to assess the situation. At this time, no injuries have been reported.

