The Donutery food truck is open for the year

The truck is located at 3735 Gordon Drive

After a couple of months off for the winter, The Donutery food truck is back open for the year.

Owner Heather Bereska reopened the truck today (March 17) featuring donuts with green sprinkles on them for St. Patrick’s Day.

This is the fourth year Bereska has had the food truck open. It is a continued tradition from the Pioneer Market, which closed in 2018.

The truck will be open from now until December, Bereska said. For the rest of March, it will open on Thursdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. In April, they will also start to be open on Saturdays and open in West Kelowna on Sundays.

The Donutery food truck is located at 3735 Gordon Drive.

READ MORE: Okanagan College culinary students serve up tasty dishes for special dinner series

READ MORE: YMCA Okanagan’s Cycle for Strong Kids back for 15th year

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Local Business