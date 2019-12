Last night at approximately 9:28 p.m., a vehicle coming down Glenrosa Rd hit an ice patch at the Webber Rd. Roundabout. The vehicle drove straight off the road and into a snowbank landing on its roof.

According to authorities, no known injuries were reported. The incident caused zero traffic delays and the vehicle has been cleared. Drive B.C. has advised motorists to exercise caution when driving in colder conditions.

Natalia Cuevas Huaico