The remains of an SUV are being investigated by police after a serious collision shut down a portion of Highway 33 on Monday, Aug. 26. (David Venn - Kelowna Capital News)

Crash closes Highway 33 in Kelowna

A vehicle hit a bus shelter early Monday morning closing streets between Gertsmar and Bryden roads

UPDATE: 9:00 a.m.

The Kelowna Fire Department is responding to the scene of an early-morning single-vehicle crash for downed powerlines.

ORIGINAL:

Highway 33 is closed in both directions following an early morning single-vehicle crash.

Officials on scene said the driver was travelling at high-velocity.

The vehicle appears to have lost control and collide with a bus stop, neighbouring fence and tree.

Firefighters arrived on scene at 8:15 a.m. to assist RCMP with vehicle removal.

Gerstmar to Davie Road on Highway 33 is taped off while police investigate the incident.

A detour is available via Davie Road and Gerstmar. Traffic is congested and moving slowly.

Brian, a man who lives nearby, said he thought he heard a loud crash, around 5 a.m., before hearing the sirens of emergency crews responding to the area.

Updates to come.

