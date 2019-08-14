(Submitted)

Predator Ridge hosts second annual Summer Night Market

Bring the whole family to this unique experience

Are you free this Thursday?

Do you have a couple of bucks laying around?

Predator Ridge and Craft Culture are hosting their second annual Summer Night Market in Vernon happening from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 15th, 2019.

Discover the passion behind local crafters and artisans at this magical event featuring a mix of local craft and artisans, local businesses, food trucks, and musicians.

This year’s market will have an increased number of food trucks meaning more food options to choose from! Grab a bite from The CrAsian Food Truck, TNT Dynamite Gourmet Food Truck, WINGS Food Truck, and Cin City Donuts.

The Summer Night Market will also have a tasting section where visitors can sample beverages from local wineries, cideries, breweries, and distilleries. Join in on the tasting fun for $2 per token.

READ MORE: New Okanagan-developed wine app pairs wines with personal preferences

Admission is by donation to Friends of Okanagan Rail Trail (FORT.) Improved shuttle services will be available at the resort to assist with parking.

For more information, visit Predator Ridge. To find a full list of vendors, check out Craft Culture.

READ MORE: PNE food legend ‘Hunky’ Bill Konyk has died just days before 2019 fair to open

Natalia Cuevas Huaico
Social Media Co-ordinator/ Reporter, Black Press Media
Email me at Natalia.CuevasHuaico@blackpress.ca

Previous story
Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Mix of sun and cloud and risk of thunderstorms

Just Posted

Kelowna set to host National Field Lacrosse Championships for 1st time

Provincial teams will battle it out for the Canada’s best

Kelowna homeless claim they are assaulted regularly

Everyone has their ‘breaking point’: bylaw manager David Gazely

Kelowna properties tied to alleged $220M in stock fraud

B.C. Civil Forfeiture Office wants to seize $1.6-million Kelowna home and $524,000 Big White condo

BC Restaurant Hall of Fame to induct two hospitality leaders from the Okanagan

The Hall of Fame event is open to all restaurant and foodservice professionals

Overruled plea agreement means 426 days in jail for Okanagan woman

The woman’s crimes took place between the Vernon and Penticton area

Dangerous pass caught on dash cam near Salmon Arm

The incident occurred Saturday morning

Predator Ridge hosts second annual Summer Night Market

Bring the whole family to this unique experience

Black Press reporter competing on The Great Canadian Baking Show

CBC announced the 10 competitors for Season 3 on Aug. 14

EDITORIAL: Revisiting cannabis

Until retail stores are in place, it is too early to determine if the regulations are appropriate

Trudeau broke conflict of interest law in SNC-Lavalin affair: watchdog

Ethics commissioner says PM improperly pressured former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould

Scammer posing as B.C. cop used husband’s phone number to trick wife

Police in Saanich on Vancouver Island say fraudsters are getting more brazen every day

The secret is out: South Okanagan chef is having a love affair with rosé

Don’t miss Chef Bongo’s Rosé Party at Bench D’Or in Naramata on Aug. 17

18-year-old B.C. man gets probation for selling fentanyl to undercover cop

Lower Mainland gang sent teen to Greater Victoria to sell drugs and work off his debt

Canadians warned to be cautious about travelling to Hong Kong amid unrest

Canadians in Hong Kong should contact the Canadian consulate there if they need help

Most Read