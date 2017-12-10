PIGS bring Pink Floyd sound to Kelowna

Canada’s most renowned Pink Floyd tribute band is coming to Kelowna.

As part of a tour 15 Western Canadian cities early in 2018, PIGS will be making stop at the Mary Irwin Theatre on Saturday, Feb. 10.

The Victoria band is on its home after a successful seven-week, 30-date tour which started in September at the Port Theatre in Nanaimo and took the band across Canada as far as Sydney, Nova Scotia.

“Every show on this tour has been amazing and we’ve been honored to share our love of the Floyd with so many fans,” says Josh Szczepanowski (band leader/David Gilmour role), “The crowds were great and really loved what we are doing. We can’t wait to celebrate our successful tour with our home crowd in Sidney.”

Over the past few years, PIGS: Canada’s Pink Floyd, have toured BC and Alberta extensively, playing for fans in Prince George, Fort St John, Airdrie, Red Deer, Edmonton, Kelowna, Kamloops, Chilliwack and just about every city with a population of over 40,000 people. Having won the hearts of Floyd fans coast to coast, PIGS will soon be heading across the border into the US, with Pacific and East Coast tours in the works, as well as tour plans for Asia and Europe.

“People always say you should find a job you love – and we really love what we do,” says Szczepanowski.

PIGS shows truly are a labour of love – every night of the tour would have different songs and visuals added to their sets to accommodate fan requests. Twelve different guitars and basses would be used each night and Josh estimates they must have played ‘Echoes’ for a total of 15 hours over the course of the tour. PIGS welcome the challenges and find it keeps their shows fresh, dynamic, authentic and exciting for their fans.

At a number of stops on their tour, PIGS invited local youth choirs to join them on stage to sing, “Another Brick In The Wall part 2”, from Pink Floyd album, “The Wall”. Their collaboration with the choirs was a real treat for the audience, and a great experience for the kids – as well as one of the most memorable tour moments for the band. “The crowds went crazy whenever the kids started singing”, says Szczepanowski. “We love the concept of inviting the local community into our show; and on stage we all get a real boost watching the kids perform!”

Formed in 2008 in Victoria, British Columbia, PIGS: Canada’s Most Authentic Pink Floyd Tribute honour Pink Floyd’s music like no other tribute. They have spent 9 years meticulously getting the sound and gear right to re-create the live sound and concert experience of 70s Pink Floyd and have been perfecting their craft in front of sold out audiences throughout Canada.

To close out their Left + Right Tour of 2017, PIGS will be performing at the beautiful Charlie White Theatre in Sidney, BC on November 24th and 26th. The band will perform selections from the entire Floyd catalog, including a few special surprises from Floyd solo records. In addition to classics from legendary albums like Dark Side Of The Moon, Wish You Were Here, Animals, and The Wall, the band will showcase material that has rarely—if ever—been performed live by Pink Floyd.

Pink Floyd’s live show was always a huge part of their appeal – and Pigs have been working hard for years to keep that experience alive for generations to come. They have the voices, the mannerisms, the authentic gear, the lights, lasers, visuals, and the sound. The band and their lighting, sound, and visual designers are all Floyd aficionados and are coming together to bring fans an incredible night filled with music, lasers, and the glow of a giant circular Mr Screen.

One of Canada’s premiere visual artists, VJ Photon, aka Erik Nortman, has been PIGS’ visual artist since 2009. He has brought his creativity and visual magic to delight Pink Floyd fans with an incredible visual experience that makes their eyeballs dance. “Our new high-end lasers really add sparkle and color that take the show to the next level,” says Photon.

“The crowd never knows what to expect when they first see us”, explains Josh Szczepanowski, “but I think from our opening song the audience knows they are in for a really great show!”

PIGS is the most authentic Floyd act around, with the right people, equipment, and performances to give audiences an incredible musical experience they will never forget. With over 150 concerts under their belt and currently evolving into a full time international act with an average of 100 shows a year, it is not hard to see why these local favourites are considered “Canada’s Most Authentic Pink Floyd Tribute.”

Tickets for PIGS: Canada’s Pink Floyd on Feb. 10 at the Mary Irwin Theatre are $39.50 + service charges and go on sale on December 18. Tickets can be purchased at the Mary Irwin Theatre in person at their box office at 421 Cawston Avenue, by phone 250-717-5304 or online at www.rotarycentreforthearts.com