Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Mix of sun and cloud and risk of thunderstorms

Today’s weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

If you’re situated in the North Okanagan, be prepared for possible thunderstorms.

If you’re in the Central Okanagan, grab your sunglasses.

And if you’re in the South Okanagan, the smoke from the Eagle Bluff wildfire is still lingering.

Okanagan regions:

In Kelowna: You can expect a mix of sun and cloud throughout today. High 28 C with a humidex of 30.

Tonight: Clear evening and night. Low 13 C.

In Vernon: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon. High 28 C with a humidex of 30.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening. Low 13 C.

In Penticton: Mainly sunny skies throughout the day. High 29 C with a humidex of 31. Special air quality statement still in place for the Southern Okanagan region.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Becoming clear this evening. Low 13 C.

In Salmon Arm: Sunny this morning and early this afternoon then a mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. High 27 C with a humidex 31.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers early this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 13 C.

Air quality and wildfire update:

Environment Canada’s special air quality statement is still in effect for the South Okanagan region.

It is not clear how much of the smoke is from the Eagle Bluff fire near Oliver, but smoke transport models indicate that smoke from fires in Washington State is moving into BC.

According to B.C. Wildfire Service, as of Tuesday, The Eagle Bluff wildfire remains at 2,632 hectares in size. Hot and dry conditions are expected to return this week which could have an impact on fire activity.

Do you have a grab and go bag ready? If not, check out this handy tip.

In the event of a wildfire, you may need to leave home quickly. Take time now to build grab-and-go bags for each member of your household so you’re not caught off guard.#FireSmartBC #FireSmartCanada #ForestFireSafety #PreparedBC pic.twitter.com/6C9dSJGnDg — FireSmart BC (@BCFireSmart) August 12, 2019

