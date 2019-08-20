Okanagan-Shuswap weather: High temperatures with mix of sun and cloud

Today’s weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

You can expect another beautiful summer day throughout the Okanagan region today.

The heat will be sticking around as the daytime highs are expected to shoot up to between 31 C and 33 C by the afternoon.

Cooler temperatures are expected to roll in tomorrow with temperatures hovering in the high 20s through until the weekend.

In Kelowna: Expect clear skies this morning becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Your high today is 33 C.

Tonight: A few clouds. Low 14 C.

In Vernon: Sunny this morning becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon with a high of 33 C.

Tonight: A few clouds. Low 14 C.

Penticton: Sunny throughout the entire day with a high of 33 C.

Tonight: A few clouds. Low 15 C.

In Salmon Arm: Mainly sunny throughout the day with few clouds rolling in this evening. High 31 C.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 12.

