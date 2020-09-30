Okanagan man accused of attacking two young boys back in court

Brian Lamb will remain behind bars until at least Oct. 14

A repeat offender accused of assaulting two young boys in a Kaleden park last month will remain behind bars until at least Oct. 14.

Brian Lamb, 50, appeared via video conference in Penticton Provincial Court on Wednesday morning.

Lamb, of no fixed address, is near bald with buzz cut-grey hair. He became agitated when his new lawyer asked to have his case put over to the later date.

Lamb was in court facing six of the 11 charges against him.

“What about bail for me?” asked Lamb to the presiding judge. Lamb said his father had died while he was in jail and he couldn’t go to his funeral.

It’s alleged Lamb attacked two boys, ages four and 10 in a Kaleden Park on Aug. 25. One of the young victim’s mom alleges her son was slapped and choked.

READ MORE: Penticton suspect re-arrested after series of alleged crimes

Before this incident, Lamb allegedly tried breaking into a business before striking an individual with a baseball bat, later causing a disturbance, fleeing from police and resisting arrest.

On Aug. 18, RCMP responded to a break-and-enter in progress in the 3500-block of Skaha Lake Road. After the suspect was confronted he allegedly struck an individual with a baseball bat before fleeing. RCMP explained in a release Sept. 17 the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Five days after the break and enter (Aug. 23), RCMP responded to a report of a disturbance at a restaurant in the 1000-block of Westminster Avenue West. There, they found a seemingly intoxicated man reportedly obstructing traffic, throwing items, screaming and allegedly trying to fight passerby.

The man was recognized as the suspect from the alleged assault with a weapon on Aug. 18.

“The man turned assaultive toward police when they attempted to arrest him. He then fled and was eventually taken into police custody following a short foot pursuit,” said Penticton RCMP in a release, adding the man resisted during his arrest and allegedly spat on one of the officers.

Just two days later, RCMP responded again to an assault committed at a Kaleden-area park. Upon arrival, RCMP found an off-duty RCMP officer and bystander restraining a suspect who had allegedly assaulted the two young boys.

Criminal charges have been placed against Lamb regarding each of these cases.

Following his arrest on Aug. 25, Lamb was released from custody on bail conditions, before being found to breach these conditions.

He was remanded back into police custody and faces an additional two charges for failure to comply with his release orders.

