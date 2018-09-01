Mop up of Old Tom Creek wildfire to resume pending containment line conditions

High winds yesterday and last night may have jeopardized the established containment lines

Due to high winds throughout the day and evening of Aug. 31, crews are currently assessing and checking the containment lines for the Old Tom Creek wildfire.

The 1,025 hectare wildfire was discovered on Aug. 15 and is currently classified as being held by BC Wildfire Service.

Currently 110 personnel, three heavy equipment operators, and 11 aircrafts are checking the area. Pending the containment lines conditions, crews will resume mop up operations along the southern and eastern flanks.

The mop up process is slow due to patchy fire spread. Difficult terrain with steep slopes and loose material are also challenges facing the crews.

