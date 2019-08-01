Lets get ‘Lost Together’ in Rutland

Lost Together is a vintage consignment store located in Rutland’s growing thrifting district.

Located in the growing thrifting district of Rutland, Lost Together has been in business since June of 2017. Since then, the surrounding community has welcomed the quirky thrift consignment store and its staff with open arms.

Walking into the boutique is like being transported into another era, everything inside is a recycled and authentic fashion piece.

As soon as you walk in, you smell that so-called ‘vintage smell’ — you know that smell of years and years of cared for wear. The entire ambiance of the store and its items scream dreamy nostalgia.

Lover of all things thrift and style advisor Sher Lamontagne has worked at the store for two years. Lamontagne said the community has been keen on expressing their love for their great service and their one of a kind clothing pieces.

“In Rutland here, everyone really does walk through the door. You know your people when they walk through,” she said.

“We’re in the thrifting district, so there is stores kind of plunked all around us. So people that stop by are actually doing a thrift loop which is great for us.”

Lamontagne describes the store as a place where people are free to express themselves and fall in love with all the different kinds of fabrics.

“We get excited about 80’s and 90’s statement pieces. We play with everything in here, we really try to buy for every single person that walks in here.”

Unlike branded ‘fast fashion’ mall retailers, Lost Together prides itself on carrying sustainable items that are of good quality.

“We operate as a ‘slow fashion’ retailer. Meaning we find garments that are recycled and beautiful that you can wear as on-trend items or wear years down the road,” said Lamontagne.

She said the core of their business comes down to playing dress-up with every customer until they find that special feel-good outfit or bold statement piece.

“We love it when people leave feeling beautiful and confident.”

In need of some long-weekend outfit inspiration?

Sher Lamontagne at Lost Together has you covered with three Okanagan inspired looks for your long weekend adventures.

1. The wine & dine

