Residents of the Lake Country Lofts were evacuated promptly

Fire crews quickly extinguished an electric fire on the top floor of a Lake Country condo building Tuesday morning.

The Lake Country Lofts, located on Bottom Wood Lake Road, were evacuated around 11:30 a.m. as a precaution and there were no reports of any injuries, according to Kelowna RCMP.

Lodge Road was also closed off as Lake Country Fire Department responded to the scene.

The RCMP said it is not considering the fire criminal in nature.

