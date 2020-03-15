Passengers aboard the flight from Vancouver are being informed that some may be at risk after one tested positive for COVID-19. (Paul Clarke - Black Press)

Kelowna airport issues advisory after passenger tests positive for COVID-19

Passengers in rows 10 to 16 of WestJet flight WS 3326 from Vancouver International on March 10 are at risk.

Kelowna International Airport (YLW) is reaching out to passengers who may have travelled aboard a flight from Vancouver with a passenger who has since tested positive for COVID-19.

The airport was advised by the Public Health Agency on March 15 that a guest who flew aboard a March 10 flight tested positive for the virus.

Guests in rows 10 to 16 of WestJet flight WS 3326 from Vancouver International Airport on March 10 are considered close contacts at risk of exposure and are asked to immediately self-isolate. Other passengers on the flight are not required to self-isolate, but should self-monitor for any symptoms.

READ MORE: Border closures, mandatory screening up for discussion amid COVID-19, Trudeau says

Public health authorities are advising individuals to self-isolate for 14 days after returning

The situation is dynamic and YLW is working with its partners to keep passengers and our community updated as information is known. While the public health risk remains low for Canada and for Canadian travellers, the safety of airport employees, passengers and our greater community is YLW’s top priority.

The airport is following the direction of health authorities regarding best practices for public health and safety. YLW will continue to work closely with the WestJet, PHAC and other agency partners to provide its full support.

Most Read