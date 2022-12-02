(Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

(Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

Have an ice day: Stuart Park skating rink now open downtown Kelowna

Rentals are available at the rink from 11a.m. until 8p.m., daily

Don’t sit around with cold feet this winter, go skating at Stuart Park, downtown Kelowna.

The city-maintained rink opened on Dec.1, and you could hear children laughing while sliding around from a block away.

There is a fire pit to warm up, nearby bathrooms and skate, helmet and EZ bar rentals are available from 11a.m. until 8p.m. daily. Rentals are cash only.

The ice is open from 6a.m. until 11p.m. everyday until March, weather permitting.

More information is available at kelowna.ca.

READ MORE: Vote: Kelowna’s new lean, mean, snow-blowing machine needs a name

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

ActivitiesCity of KelownaFigure SkatingWinter

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
One year after record-breaking heat, Okanagan prepares for frigid start to winter

Just Posted

(Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
Have an ice day: Stuart Park skating rink now open downtown Kelowna

Bert Evans (90), and his daughter Sandi (71), have been going to Kelowna Rockets game for the last 18 years, having seasons tickets for 15 of them. (Jordy Cunningham/Kelowna Capital News)
Father-daughter duo have been going to Kelowna Rockets games for last 18 years

Ron Beahun receives an award for his 15 years of service with the Downtown Kelowna Association. (Jen Zielinski/ Black Press Media)
15 years of keeping downtown Kelowna a safe, positive environment

Okanagan Lake in Summerland. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
One year after record-breaking heat, Okanagan prepares for frigid start to winter