Falkland association hosts virtual raffle in lieu of COVID cancelled Stampede

Falkland and District Community Association to raffle off side-by-side on Valentine’s Day

The Falkland and District Community Association is raffling off a 2020 Kioti Mechron 2200 on Feb. 14, 2021, to raise funds to cover costs typically covered by the annual banquet and Falkland Stampede cancelled due to COVID-19. (Contributed)

The Falkland Stampede was cancelled for the first time in a century due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and with that came a loss of revenue that helps keep the lights on and events going in the community.

To recover some of the lost costs, the Falkland and District Community Association (FDCA) is raffling off a 2020 Kioti Mechron 2200 side-by-side this Valentine’s Day.

“With the cancellation of the Stampede and our annual banquet, we are doing this to pay for the insurance on our buildings, maintenance and to continue to offer free events and programs to not only our community, but to people from Vernon, Salmon Arm, Armstrong, Enderby and Westwold who also attend,” said FDCA secretary Denise Frocklage.

Recently, the association hosted a haunted house for Halloween with COVID-19 protocols in place, and Frocklage said residents from neighbouring jurisdictions joined in on the fun. But events like these are made possible through funds raised at the banquet and stampede that typically take place over May long weekend.

In lieu of the stampede, the associations selling raffle tickets at $20 apiece for the side-by-side to be raffled off Feb. 14, 2021.

The association announced the cancellation in July after the event that attracts hundreds to the region was postponed to dates in August.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the postponement of the 102nd Falkland Stampede,” the statement issued July 24 reads. “This will be the first year the small town of Falkland has not seen a stampede since its inception in 1919. However, we look forward to our best year yet in 2021.”

The 2021 Falkland Stampede is slated for May 22-24.

Raffle tickets are available online through Paypal or in person at Okanagan Market Place and Highland Motel in Falkland or Timberstar Tractor in Vernon.

For more information, visit the Community of Falkland, BC Facebook page.

