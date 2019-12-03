Snow came to the roads in the North Okanagan and Shuswap on Sunday, Dec. 1. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Environment Canada issues snowfall warning for Shuswap

Snowfall will ease late Tuesday morning

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning to Shuswap residents, especially those near Sicamous.

In a release posted on Tuesday, Dec. 3, Environment Canada warned a slow moving frontal system is depositing heavy snow in the Shuswap. Snowfall is expected to dissipate by late morning but not before piling up to approximately 15 centimetres high, particularly near Sicamous.

The release advised drivers to adjust their driving with changing road conditions. Warning that rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations.

To follow weather updates on social media, use #BCStorm.

