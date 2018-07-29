Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers

Crime spree in Lake Country, eight cars broken into overnight

The Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers need your help to solve these crimes

At least eight cars were broken into last week in The Lakes in Lake Country.

Lake Country RCMP members received numerous calls from residents at the Lakes subdivision July 21. At least eight cars were broken into during the night and it didn’t seem to matter if they were locked or not, according to a Crime Stoppers news release.

Several cars that had visible belongings in them had the windows smashed. Surveillance at one of the homes showed this couple, a Caucasian male and female between 20-30 years of age, arriving in a newer Kia Sorento or Sportage SUV. The man has shorter light brown or blonde hair, and the woman has long blonde hair. They are seen walking from vehicle to vehicle peering in with flashlights, entering unlocked cars and breaking the window on a truck window, the release said.

Residents of a home on the 18,400 block of Crystal Waters Road in Lake Country reported July 23 that a 2010 black E-Z-Go golf cart was taken from the property sometime overnight. The battery-operated cart has new black and chrome mag tires and an upgraded suspension. The two back silver seats can flip down to make a hauling box. The cart, valued at $6,000, starts without a key and can run for about four hours per charge. No serial number is available, the release said.

Call the Central Crime Stoppers anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the Crime Stoppers website to report crimes.

