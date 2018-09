The wildfire is currently classified as out of control by BC Wildfire Service

Despite high winds throughout the day and evening of Aug. 31, the wildfire at Cool Creek remained inside of established containment lines.

The 14,371 hectare fire is currently classified as out of control by BC Wildfire Service.

Seventy personnel, three heavy equipment operators, and multiple aircrafts are currently continue to establish control lines along the eastern flank. Of the personnel, 27 are U.S.-supplied crew members.

Crews will battle the flames from the northeastern flank.