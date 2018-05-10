Coldstream properties on evacuation alert

Several Kirkland Drive and Highway 6 residents should be prepared to leave if water rises further

Several Coldstream residents are on evacuation alert.

As a result of recent heavy rains and rising creek levels, the District of Coldstream has issued the alert for the properties on the south end of Kirkland Drive bordering Coldstream Creek, and properties on the south side of Highway 6, bordering Coldstream Creek. Impacted properties include 7903, 7906, 7909, 7910, 7912, 7913 and 7914 Kirkland Drive and 7588 and 7600 Highway 6. Please visit www.coldstream.ca for a detailed map of the evacuation alert.

The high water forced Coldstream to activate its emergency centre early Thursday.

An evacuation alert is issued to advise everyone of the potential risks, and they should be prepared to evacuate.

Things that should be done at this time are:

• Gather essential items such as medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers, immediate care needs for dependants and, if you choose, valuable keepsakes, photographs, etc. Make these items available for immediate access for a quick departure.

• If you require transportation, the person providing the alert notification will also provide information on transportation arrangements for you.

• Know the location of all family members and determine a planned meeting place should an evacuation be called while separated.

• Prepare to evacuate disabled persons and children. Relocate large pets and livestock to a safe area immediately, if possible.

• Arrange accommodation for your family, if possible. In the event of an evacuation, emergency lodging will be provided if necessary. This lodging will probably not permit pets so it is suggested that alternate arrangements be made for pets at the same time.

• It is important that you follow the directives you are given by the authorities to ensure your safety as they have made plans for safe and effective movement of evacuees.

