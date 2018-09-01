Ryga Fest promises a music-filled weekend in Summerland

The festival is in honour of late Canadian playwright and Summerland resident George Ryga

Spend Saturday evening and Sunday celebrating the arts at the Ryga Festival in Summerland.

The annual multi-day arts festival is a tribute to internationally performed Canadian playwright, novelist, poet, and Summerland resident George Ryga.

Join the Theatre Trail at 4 p.m., 4:30 p.m., or 5 p.m. on Sept. 1 for a guided tour to five microperformances in Summerland’s downtown. Tour guides are local storytellers, actors, and musicians.

RELATED: Artists, writers to inspire each other

Take in an evening of music at the Centre Stage Theatre with Juno Award-winning musician Stephen Fearing. His performance starting at 7 p.m., Fearing’s latest album Every Soul’s a Sailor made him the Contemporary Singer of the Year at the Canadian Folk Music Awards.

Finally, partake in the festivities on Sept. 2 with the festival’s Hootenanny. The public is invited to bring an instrument to play or simply come prepared to sing at the Summerland Arts Centre. Admission is by donation.

For more details about Ryga Fest and its events, visit www.rygafest.ca.