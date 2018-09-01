File photo

Ryga Fest promises a music-filled weekend in Summerland

The festival is in honour of late Canadian playwright and Summerland resident George Ryga

Spend Saturday evening and Sunday celebrating the arts at the Ryga Festival in Summerland.

The annual multi-day arts festival is a tribute to internationally performed Canadian playwright, novelist, poet, and Summerland resident George Ryga.

Join the Theatre Trail at 4 p.m., 4:30 p.m., or 5 p.m. on Sept. 1 for a guided tour to five microperformances in Summerland’s downtown. Tour guides are local storytellers, actors, and musicians.

RELATED: Artists, writers to inspire each other

Take in an evening of music at the Centre Stage Theatre with Juno Award-winning musician Stephen Fearing. His performance starting at 7 p.m., Fearing’s latest album Every Soul’s a Sailor made him the Contemporary Singer of the Year at the Canadian Folk Music Awards.

Finally, partake in the festivities on Sept. 2 with the festival’s Hootenanny. The public is invited to bring an instrument to play or simply come prepared to sing at the Summerland Arts Centre. Admission is by donation.

For more details about Ryga Fest and its events, visit www.rygafest.ca.

Previous story
Harp folk singer to play in Kelowna

Just Posted

Snoozed through the news? We’ve got you covered

Each week we’ll highlight popular stories from the week in Kelowna and Lake Country

Watch out for hazy skies in the Okanagan

A thin veil of smoke is still covering the Okanagan Saturday

Lake Country firefighters meet Facebook famous deer

Crews got a chance to meet the deer who cuddled up to firefighters near Burns Lake

RECAP: Rockets lose in shootout against Victoria

In case you missed last night’s game in Kelowna, check out the highlights

Residents gather in Kelowna to remember those lost by overdose

A candlelight vigil was held at Waterfront Park as part of Overdose Awareness Day

Meet the chef: Kelowna sous chef inspired by helping others cook

Darren Kashin is mentoring aspiring chefs at the Craft Beer Market

VIDEO: Cougars at play in B.C. backyard

Woman spots pair of juvenile cougars in her yard

Trump warns Congress not to ‘interfere’ with NAFTA negotiations

Congress must approve any rewrite of the deal, and could refuse to endorse one that excludes Canada

Wolves kill dog on Tofino beach

“It looks like [the dog] wandered out onto the beach and was attacked by the wolves and killed.”

Ryga Fest promises a music-filled weekend in Summerland

The festival is in honour of late Canadian playwright and Summerland resident George Ryga

Wildfire near Okanagan Falls is held by wildfire crews

A Fire west of the town closed the highway last night

Prisoner charged after alleged Vancouver General Hospital escape

Andrew Barry Dollman charged with assaulting peace officer with weapon, escaping from lawful custody

Cool Creek wildfire unaffecfted by high winds

The wildfire is currently classified as out of control by BC Wildfire Service

No crews on site of Snowy Mountain wildfire

The wildfire is classified as being held and will be monitored throughout the day

Most Read