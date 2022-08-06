PHOTOS: Rock The Lake rocks downtown Kelowna

Rock The Lake kicked off at Prospera Place (Photo - Kenny Tai/@kennytaiphotography Instagram)

Rock The Lake is back rocking downtown Kelowna this weekend.

The three-day music festival held outside Prospera Place kicked off on Friday night (Aug.5) with performances from The Spoons, Five Man Electrical Band, The Motels, and A Flock of Seagulls.

So great to see everyone back at Rock The Lake again! Let's keep the fun going 🤘🎶 Get your tickets here >> https://t.co/M4TQGWmzC8 📸 Colin Smith pic.twitter.com/nSYuToiJDQ — Prospera Place (@ProsperaPlace) August 6, 2022

All four bands rocked the Prospera parking lot on Friday night, but that was just the start as the entertainment is just getting bigger for Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday features The Grapes of Wrath, Bif Naked, Eve 6, Moist, and The Tea Party. Sunday has the likes of The Kings, Carole Pope and Rough Trade, Chilliwack, Trooper, and Nazareth to end the festivities.

While all the music is outside, the arena has its concession stands open and gives patrons a chance to cool off. On top of that, food trucks are also available. Patrons are permitted to bring their own chairs.

Tickets are still available for both tonight (Saturday) and Sunday. Rock The Lake is partnered with One Tree Planted, who is planting a tree for each ticket sold for the event. For tickets, visit Rock The Lake.

READ MORE: Cha-ching: Unclaimed $500,000 lotto ticket sold in Lake Country

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP search for man wanted in connection with violent assault

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Arts and EntertainmentKelownaLive musicMusicmusic festivals