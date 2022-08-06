PHOTOS: Kelowna’s Red Bird Brewery cracks open three-day music festival

The festival is to celebrate the brewery’s fifth anniversary

Live music took over Kelowna’s brewery district as Red Bird Brewery hosted their first ever Nest Fest music festival from Aug. 4 to 6.

The three-day festival featured 22 artists who played on the brewery’s new outdoor stage. The new patio was filled with fans enjoying the music as well as craft beer, food, and games.

For the brewery, live music is nothing new as they’ve put on music nights for the last four years, including sometimes three-to-four times a week.

Nest Fest was put on to celebrate the brewery’s fifth anniversary.

Arts and EntertainmentCraft BreweriesKelownaLive music