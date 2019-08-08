Kelowna restaurant nominated for Best New Restaurant Award by Air Canada

CedarCreek Winery’s Home Block restaurant was one of 35 nominess from across the country

Home Block is the new year-round restaurant at CedarCreek Estate Winery in Kelowna. (Instagram)

A prestigious Okanagan winery is getting national recognition for their new restaurant.

CedarCreek Estate Winery’s restaurant, Home Block, has been nominated as one of Canada’s top new restaurants by Air Canada. Home Block is one of 35 nominations and the top 10 selections will be revealed in November.

“Air Canada has explored the country every year for over 15 years and is committed to uncovering the stories behind culinary innovators and dining destinations while celebrating the central role they play in our customers’ travel experiences,” said Andy Shibata, Air Canada managing director.

On their website, Home Block describes their cuisine as drawing from “elemental roots through natural cooking methods like our wood-fired grill. The result is honest, confident, and approachable food.”

The restaurant has a four-point-five average on Google, with reviews praising the food, atmosphere and service.

“We want to celebrate the distinguished talent that is the foundation of Canada’s culinary culture, and feature the chefs and restaurateurs who deliver international flavours to Canadians,” said Shibata.

Home Block restaurant is located at CedarCreek Estate Winery at 5445 Lakeshore Road.

