Vernon’s boho boutique crowned Enterprize Challenge champion

Shambhala Clothing and its new owner take top prize valued around $20K in Dragon’s Den-style contest

Amanda Homeniuk of Shambhala Clothing was named the 2021 winner of the Enterprize Challenge, presented by Community Futures North Okanagan and VantageOne Credit Union, after her final pitch Wednesday, April 28. (Contributed)

Vernon’s downtown Boho shop, Shambhala Clothing, was named the 2021 Enterprize Challenge winner and took home the first-place prize package valued at more than $20,000 Wednesday night.

New owner, Amanda Homeniuk, who turned the keys on the shop’s new chapter in 2020, offered her thanks to the community, judges, fellow competitors and mentors in a social media post last night.

The Enterprize Challenge, hosted by Community Futures North Okanagan and presented by VantageOne Credit Union, saw seven unique and local businesses compete in a Dragon’s Den-style competition on a virtual platform due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This year’s Enterprize Challenge highlights the innovation and ingenuity of North Okanagan entrepreneurs during these difficult times,” CFNO business services manager Kazia Mullin said.

The finalists made their final pitches in a live-streamed event last night from 4:30-7:30 p.m.

Tiffany and Olivier Asselin’s OTA Gear Rental took the second top spot and People’s Choice Award and DOUBL, by Jessica Bosman and Bryn Davis, and their 3D-imaged, custom-fitting bras won third.

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce offered its congratulated all finalists including Bluegrass Farm Events (Troy and Thea Sievert), Food Waste Challenge (Jay Aarsen), Gambit (Paul Cousins) and Oasis Gardens Consulting (Keli

Westgate).

