Vernon skate shop keeps fun rolling in pandemic

When asked to describe the activity in eight words or less, the owner of Okanagan Skate Co., Steve Wach, gave this answer: “Eight wheels and a path to freedom.”

And truthfully, I think that a ‘path to freedom’ is what we are all looking for right now.

As spring is now upon us, we are all sitting at home, waiting for the weather to grow warmer and the idea of getting outside to stretch our legs only continues to grow in its appeal.

This is why it’s as important as it will ever be to talk about a business capable of giving us the tools to enjoy the spring and summer seasons in the Okanagan area.

Wach speaks fondly of his younger years where skateboarding was a major pastime for him and the kids in the neighbourhood.

It certainly seems that youth today, along with many adults, share Wach’s affection for the activity, as skateboarding has skyrocketed in popularity ever since the pandemic began.

Wach said it’s not just young boys and men coming in.

Currently, 40 per cent of his customers are young girls or women.

“It’s become much more of an all-around inclusive activity…” Wach said. “It’s something that families can enjoy together.”

It paints a picture in our minds, of a father helping his daughter learn to keep stable while rolling down the street on a skateboard, similarly, to learning how to ride a bike.

An openness to change is critical to running a business, especially with the current state of the world, and it’s fair to say that Okanagan Skate Co. has that in spades.

From quality pre-built boards, grip tape, helmets, clothing and other accessories, Wach aims to provide his community with affordable and high-quality equipment in the interest of helping people enjoy the activity as much as possible.

So in the coming months, maybe give something new a try and even invite your friends or family along as well! After all, who could say no to some fresh air?

Sam McNair is a fan of adventure novels, as well as writing about the people and places that make Vernon a great place to live. He got his diploma in Writing and Publishing from Okanagan College in 2020.

Business



