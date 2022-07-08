Shopping app developed in Kelowna launches in Okanagan

Shop Hopper hopes to be a local alternative to big eCommerce stores

A new app developed in Kelowna is modernizing how people shop locally.

The app has officially launched for Okanagan consumers at their preferred app store.

Shop Hopper’s goal is to make shopping local as simple as buying from Amazon.

The app contains an inventory of products sold at local boutiques, creating one centralized spot to buy everything your local and independently-owned stores have to offer.

“Unfortunately, it’s just easier to shop on big eCommerce platforms… competing in that space takes a lot of time, effort, and resources that many independent businesses may not have,” says Ryan Lancaster, Co-Founder, and CEO of ShopHopper.

The app gives people the opportunity to support the shops in their neighborhood instead of turning to large corporations like Amazon.

ShopHopper is free for users and retailers to sign up for and is now available on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

