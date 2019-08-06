Your weather forecast for Tuesday, August 6th, 2019. (Pixabay)

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Heat, heat and more heat

Your weather forecast for Tuesday, August 6th, 2019.

Today’s weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

It’s going to be a hot one.

In Kelowna: The sunshine will be sticking around throughout the day. Clear skies are expected. Your high is 34 C with 72 per cent humidity.

Tonight: Clear skies this evening and night. Low of 15 C.

In Vernon: You can expect sunny clear skies all day today. Your high is 33 C with 61 per cent humidity.

Tonight: Clear night with a low of 15 C.

In Penticton: It will be a fairly sunny day today with local smoke. Environment Canada has issued an air quality statement for the South Okanagan region. High 33 C with 51 per cent humidity.

Tonight: Clear night with local smoke. Low 16 C.

In Salmon Arm: Mainly sunny today. High 32 C with 82 per cent humidity.

Tonight: Clear night with a low of 16 C.

Environment Canada is reporting hot temperatures and sunshine for the rest of the week. Risk of thunderstorm and showers expected towards the weekend.

Wildfire update:

Wildfire near Oliver, B.C. has prompted evacuation alerts and is approximately 225 hectares in size. BC Wildfire Service continues to fight the fire.

READ MORE: Over 200 properties on evacuation alert due to wildfire in the South Okanagan

WATCH: What do you love most about B.C.?

Natalia Cuevas Huaico
Social Media Co-ordinator/ Reporter, Black Press Media
Email me at Natalia.CuevasHuaico@blackpress.ca

Previous story
Rutland’s mural project to be cornerstone of new event in Kelowna

Just Posted

Scheer skips out on Vancouver Pride, Kelowna LGBTQ2+ community responds

‘This is not divisive politics’: KPS board of directors

Blacksmith competition draws crowds to Lake Country vineyard

Close to 1000 people checked in at the Sound of the Forge competition at Blind Tiger Vineyards

Marine rescue for injured kayaker on Kalamaka Lake in Lake Country

No injuries have been reported

Fatal stabbing victim’s father said he fears RCMP will sweep investigation ‘under the rug’

RCMP say they’re committed to getting to the bottom of the 16-year-old’s death.

Africa by Toto is taking over Kelowna and the world

If you’ve ever thought you hear Africa on the radio alot, you weren’t wrong.

‘Go back to your own country’: Woman says she was ‘assaulted’ at Banff National Park

Says incident has been reported to authorities

Flagger escapes abduction attempt in northern B.C., RCMP hunt for suspect

RCMP looking for Caucasian man with no accent

Manitoba RCMP set up new roadblock, abandon river search in hunt for B.C. fugitives

The roadblock is up at the community of Sundance

Over 200 properties on evacuation alert due to wildfire in the South Okanagan

Wildfire is north of Oliver in the Gallagher Lake region

Top finishers close in Ultra520K Canada triathlon

Three-day endurance event concluded in Summerland on Monday

2 El Paso victims die at hospital, raising death toll to 22

Police still have not released a list of the victims of the attack

Raptors evacuated due to threatening South Okanagan wildfire

Properties on evac alert due to Eagle Bluff wildfire, located north of Oliver in the Gallagher Lake

Northern lights visible for Okanagan and Shuswap sky-watchers

From Salmon Arm to Penticton, people caught a glimpse of the celestial spectacle.

Trump says he wants stronger gun checks, gives few details

Trump spoke Monday from the White House about shootings that left 29 dead and dozens wounded

Most Read