Brand new bright coffee on a sunny day in Kelowna

Bright Jenny’s new Kirschner location is now open

One of Kelowna’s most popular coffee shops has opened another location.

Bright Jenny Coffee’s new location at 1977 Kirschner Road opened on March 17.

The coffee shop plans to expand their new location’s space to include roastery in the coming months.

“We couldn’t be more stoked to set up shop in this bustling, more central neighbourhood, and are amped to have y’all in!”

