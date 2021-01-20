VIDEO: Boulevard Magazine Fashion Story at Seven Diamond Ranch in Merritt

Boulevard Magazine with Darren Hull and Lia Crowe.
Behind the scene of a Boulevard Magazine fashion shoot
Behind the scene of a Boulevard Magazine fashion shoot
Boulevard Magazine with Darren Hull and Lia Crowe.
Behind the scene of a Boulevard Magazine fashion shoot
Kelowna International Airport parking now compatible with the PayByPhone application
Mediation continues as union and employer work on reaching an agreement
Penticton, Kelowna long term care home outbreaks declared over Jan. 20
Stats show every major community in Okanagan - Shuswap increased in calls for potential overdoses
‘The problem is people are bugging it’ conservation officer
Star’s Piggly Wiggly’s Sanctuary is looking for properties in Vernon, Coldstream, and Enderby
There have been at least 23 cases of the U.K. variant detected in Canada, four of which are in B.C.
Dr Ron Clark of Elk Valley Hospital said one in five tests was returning positive for COVID-19
Amusing, yes, but a reminder impaired driving affects ability to drive and to make good decisions
Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations
Group says in Instagram story that they ‘don’t do it for the clout’
Auditor finds nearly half of bridges overdue for repair
Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving
Police say the female suspect was wearing a beige trench coat with fur lining
Twenty-nine people are in hospital, seven of whom are in intensive care
Permanent residents of Summerland Waterfront Resort told fees will more than double
Canada’s role in international organizations also declined over the past 25 to 30 years
Sgt. Clint Hampton says transit police were alerted to a YouTube video of the woman in mental distress
League acknowledges that plans will depend on COVID situation
Conservation and dog control attending to the situation
The sale of the 640-acre Kirschner Mountain development has made the history books