Secrets and Lives with Tanner Caouette

Auto industry veteran is an avid traveller

  • Mar. 27, 2020 7:30 a.m.
  • Life

– Words by Angela Cowan Photography by Lia Crowe

Coming up on his 18th year in the auto industry, Tanner Caouette currently serves as general manager and managing partner of Jaguar, Land Rover and Volvo Kelowna, as well as being a partner at Vernon Hyundai. He joined the Wyant Group in 2016, several years after moving to the Okanagan.

“No two days are the same,” he says of why he’s stayed in the industry so long. “It doesn’t matter the brand, or the situation. It’s just that you’re always dealing with people, and you’re changing people’s lives. You’re providing one of the biggest purchases in their life, and I like being a part of that.”

Despite admitting to being a bit of a workaholic, Tanner makes time to enjoy the many amenities in the Okanagan. An avid golfer, he also spends much of his leisure time with his wife and their three dogs.

“We take them paddle boarding. My wife’s better than I am, but we get out a few times a month,” he says, laughing. “I like to spend as much time on the lake as possible.”

The pair also makes a point of travelling when they have the chance.

“Every couple of years we try to do something that’s really out there,” says Tanner. “We went to South Africa in 2016, and Dubai in 2018. Dubai was just absolutely incredible. It’s hard to put into words. Everything is so opulent. We went to one of the biggest mosques in the world, and it was built with marble and 24-karat gold, and it’s just so amazing and beautiful, and so different.”

The 7 Sins

envy:

Whose shoes would you like to walk in?

Tom Brady. He’s a winner. The greatest quarterback of all time. And what’s more impressive is he’s been able to be at the top of his game for two decades. He was an underdog when he entered the NFL and has been able to overcome any and all obstacles. He’s evolved to succeed in today’s game, and he’s also one of the greatest leaders in the sport.

gluttony:

What is the food you could eat over and over again?

Pizza. I grew up in a small town, and I worked at a mom-and-pop pizza place while going to school. We used to experiment with all sorts of ingredients and would come up with some of the best (and worst) recipes. It is definitely my guilty pleasure food.

greed:

You’re given $1 million that you have to spend selfishly. What would you spend it on?

I would take my wife on a lavish holiday. There is so much of the world we have not seen, so I would want to experience some of the amazing sites this world has to offer. If there was any left over, I’d buy a classic Land Rover Defender.

wrath:

Pet peeves?

Bad service.

sloth:

Where would you spend a long time doing nothing?

Here. There’s so much to do in the Okanagan Valley, between the beaches, parks, lake, mountains, etc. I have three dogs and the only thing I need more of is time to “do nothing” with them.

pride:

What is the one thing you’re secretly proud of?

My mom. She is the most powerful woman I have ever met. She is my inspiration.

lust:

What makes your heart beat faster?

I know it’s cliché, but my wife. She is the perfect combination of sexy and sophisticated. After 12 years together, she still gets me fired up.

Story courtesy of Boulevard Magazine, a Black Press Media publication

BusinessLifestyle

